home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Arjun Kapoor takes note of Mumbai's faulty infrastructure and so should you!

Arjun Kapoor takes note of Mumbai's faulty infrastructure and so should you!

First published: August 22, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Updated: August 22, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

We pay tax so that our country turns out to be a better place to live in. But is it really the case? Is the tax money paid by the millions being used properly? Well, sadly, it doesn’t seem so. According to a report in Mid-day, a brand new flyover in Goregaon, Mumbai that was opened for vehicles just five days ago is now filled with potholes. This report grabbed the attention of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who certainly is not happy with the way taxpayers’ money is used to create such faulty infrastructure.

Arjun took to Twitter to express his anger over the same and has stated that he is not at all surprised to come across this situation. The actor has written that there is someone who should be held accountable in public but of course that’s not happening. While most of the actors refrain from speaking on such topics, it is good to see Arjun being an exception. Well, at least, someone’s talking!

This Dussehra, love will have no boundaries! #NamasteEnglandPoster @namasteengland @parineetichopra @reliance.entertainment @penmovies #VipulAmrutlalShah #JayantilalGada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

When it comes to movies, the actor will next be seen in Namaste England which is slated to hit the screens on October 19, 2018. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. After Namaste England the two will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which will be releasing in March next year. Arjun also has Ashutosh Gowariker’s period film Panipat lined up in which he will be sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Bollywood #Entertainment #Goregaon flyover #Mumbai infrastructure #namaste england #Panipat #Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All