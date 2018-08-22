Arjun Kapoor takes note of Mumbai's faulty infrastructure and so should you!

We pay tax so that our country turns out to be a better place to live in. But is it really the case? Is the tax money paid by the millions being used properly? Well, sadly, it doesn’t seem so. According to a report in Mid-day, a brand new flyover in Goregaon, Mumbai that was opened for vehicles just five days ago is now filled with potholes. This report grabbed the attention of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who certainly is not happy with the way taxpayers’ money is used to create such faulty infrastructure.

The sad part is I’m not even surprised reading this headline. I shudder to think how much of the tax payers money must have been put into making this flyover & yet there is someone somewhere who should be held accountable in public but isn’t... https://t.co/Z3yz2Ngm7V — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 22, 2018

Arjun took to Twitter to express his anger over the same and has stated that he is not at all surprised to come across this situation. The actor has written that there is someone who should be held accountable in public but of course that’s not happening. While most of the actors refrain from speaking on such topics, it is good to see Arjun being an exception. Well, at least, someone’s talking!

