Arjun Kapoor takes us back to his days of being a Disco Dancer

Childhood was the time you truly knew what you loved doing, and would indulge in it with all your heart. Those memories are funny at times, but beautiful nevertheless. For example, Arjun Kapoor would imagine himself as this savage disco dancer, almost as good as John Travolta or our very own Mithun da! Someone even captured him at his highest spirit!

Cute, right? Brother Akshay Marwah looks least interested in the pandemonium, though!

All you have to do is give Arjun the right beats, and he will slay it for you. Remember Tune Mari Entriyan from Gunday, Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan or High Heels from Ki & Ka? Even for his brother Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi, Arjun was requested to do a special dance number. Given his past track, shaking a leg with Chawanprash was a cakewalk for Arjun.

Oh and remember how Arjun and team stormed the stage at cousin brother Mohit Marwah's wedding, and later at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's marriage as well? What fun!

A post shared by BOLLYHOLICS (@bollyholics__) on May 7, 2018 at 2:47am PDT

He is now filming for Namaste England in London with Parineeti Chopra. Besides Namaste England, Arjun also has Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in his kitty. Doing better than just a disco dancer, really!