Arjun Kapoor to give Dhadak screening a miss, we still hope he turns up and surprises Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is making her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. And needless to say, not only her but the entire Kapoor family is excited. The fact that the whole clan came to watch the trailer at the launch a few months back says it all. Her half-brother, Arjun Kapoor, sadly couldn't be there that time. And looks like he is going to give the screening a miss too. The film is scheduled to release on July 20, 2018. Before the film’s release, as the tradition goes, the makers will organize a special screening of the film. Janhvi Kapoor revealed in an interview to DNA that her family will be watching the film at the special screening, however, Arjun won't be able to.

“Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi are not in town right now. She is coming back earlier, on July 14 because I told her she has to be there for the first cast and crew screening.” So while Janhvi has managed to convince her half-sister, Anshula to come back to the city early, Arjun can't do that as Janhvi further revealed, "Arjun bhaiyya has some work, so he will be missing it. He’s coming back on July 18, so he will watch the movie after he returns to the city.”

Well, we are sure Janhvi will miss Arjun at the special screening of Dhadak, but then who knows? Arjun might just come and surprise her little sister. We really hope he does.

Directed by Shashank Khaitaan, Dhadak is the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat. It is produced by Zee Studios and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.