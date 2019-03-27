Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports

In their bid to grab optimum eyeballs, an entertainment portal decided to entertain itself on Wednesday with the ‘news’ that Arjun Kapoor was getting married to his alleged beloved - Malaika Arora - on April 19. Well, we decided to check with Arjun’s father about the wedding report because if anyone besides the couple is aware of this supposed 'wedding', it would be the parents of the couple, right?

Boney Kapoor rubbished the wedding rumours. When asked if Arjun is getting married on April 19, Boney replied, “NOT TRUE”. Another very prominent member of the Kapoor family is simply exasperated by these ill-founded rumours. “Yeh shaadi kahan se aa gaya? Arjun has told us nothing about this. Everyone should just give him space to make his own decision. When he tells us he's getting married we will be there in our most elaborate clothes. Until then, please leave him alone.”

Arjun Kapoor has been dating Malaika Arora for a couple of years now but chose to keep it private for a long time. It's only over the last six months or so that the two have become more public about their relationship. If memory serves us right, it was after Shah Rukh Khan's birthday-cum-Diwali party that both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been making public appearances.

Them attending and sitting together on the front row of a fashion show was among the first public display of their relationship. Having said that, over the last six months, the couple's lunch, dinner and every other date have become increasingly regular.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would know that Malaika Arora is the former sister-in-law of Salman Khan, the man who gave Arjun Kapoor his launchpad to Bollywood. Moreover, Arjun Kapoor's dad is said to have a rather cordial relationship with the Khan family. So it's safe to say that things haven't exactly been comfortable enough for them to take their relationship public. But it seems to be all good now. However, to say that they're getting married may have taken it too far.