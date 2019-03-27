image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports

When asked if Arjun Kapoor is getting married to Malaika Arora on April 19, Boney replied, “NOT TRUE”.

