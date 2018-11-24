image
Saturday, November 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Arjun Kapoor tries hiding his Panipat look, Karan Johar has a good laugh because of the paps

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor tries hiding his Panipat look, Karan Johar has a good laugh because of the paps

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 24 2018, 12.25 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharKriti SanonPadmini KolhapurePanipatsanjay dutt
nextAnil Kapoor celebrates Dev Diwali in Varanasi and the visuals are stunning
ALSO READ

Arjun Kapoor goes bald for Panipat, hides look from the paps

Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor promise a laugh riot

Malaika Arora chills with Arjun Kapoor and his family friends; can we call it official?