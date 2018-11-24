Arjun Kapoor tries hiding his Panipat look, Karan Johar has a good laugh because of the paps

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has reportedly gone completely bald for his upcoming film, Panipat. In an attempt to not reveal his look for the film as of now, the actor has been struggling to shield his new look from the media. However, the paps have already acted as spoilers. After a recent dinner outing, the Namaste England actor couldn’t escape the shutterbugs who recognised him through his disguise.

A video posed by a fan club sees Arjun with his face covered by a scarf, along with a cap and a pair of glasses. He can be seen running towards his car as soon he spots the paps. Moreover, one of the photographers can be heard saying “’Pehchaan kaun main’ daalengey (we will caption your picture as ‘pehchaan kaun’). At which, filmmaker Karan Johar, (who was also present at the party) couldn’t help but burst out into laughter.

This isn’t the first time that Arjun has tried to escape the paparazzi after getting his new look. Just recently, the 33-year-old was snapped covering his face with a black mask, a black cap, and a pair of shades.

The film will reportedly see him essaying the character of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles.