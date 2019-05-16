Arjun Kapoor urges actors to stop blaming producers for their flop films

Shikha Dhariwal May 16 2019, 4.58 pm May 16 2019, 4.58 pm

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set for film promotions of his upcoming film - India’s Most Wanted. The actor recently spoke to the media about the flop films and the blame game business in the Hindi film industry. “Friday plays an important role to create stardom for an actor in the industry. Sometimes you will see surprisingly miracles on Friday. People are showering unconditional love on you. But sometimes no one will even bother to make eye contact with you .”

“I am happy with my work and I have done 13 films in the last seven years. It is not possible to taste success every time. Whenever my film flops on box office, I never get disappointed. However I belong to a filmy background but I am a self-made person who knows how to deal with success and failure”, added Arjun.

Arjun added further, “Every actor faces failure in life but when films don’t do well on box office then usually actors start blaming others for their failure. Because they don’t want to take a failure tag and responsibility so they start a blame game. My father is a producer and I am aware of these blame game tactics. It feels very sad when some actor blames producer and crew for a flop film. The actor also urged actors to stop playing the blame game and advised actors to take failure credit also .”

Arjun Kapoor will be seen soon on box office in upcoming film India’s most wanted. The film will hit screens on 24th May 2019.