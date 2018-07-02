Arjun Kapoor wants to marry only after sisters Anshula, Rhea and Janhvi get hitched. Really?

Arjun Kapoor recently rang in his 33rd spring. With family, friends and fans showering love from all corners, he had a day to remember. But he has one thing common with our far low-key birthdays. We all have that one grandparent, aunty or even neighbouring aunty who'd remember us it's time to get married! Right? Arjun's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor sent him a birthday greeting and also wrote, 'Jaldi Shadi Karo'. That had us asking, 'when?'

At a recently held event in Mumbai, the press threw the same question to Arjun who didn't dodge it but gave away a very far-fetched answer.

"Recently, there were two marriages (his cousin brother Mohit Marwah and sister Sonam Kapoor) in the family. Let my sister Anshula (Kapoor) get married, then there is Rhea (Kapoor) and Janhvi (Kapoor) and Khushi (Kapoor). There is time for me," he said.

Sonam recently tied the knot with beau Anand Ahuja. We'd to hear another good news from Rhea soon too. In fact, Anshula's wedding can become a reality in few years as well. But Janhvi and Khushi? 21-year-old Janhvi has only begun her career and assumably has a long way to go before she starts thinking of settling down. Her younger sister Khushi is ONLY 17 years old!

We know you're a doting brother, always putting an arm around your sisters and treating them as a priority. But this sounds like a plan too long, Arjun!