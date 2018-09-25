Arjun Kapoor wishes his 'shady, useless' BFF Kunal Rawal

Designer Kunal Rawal is often seen sharing the spotlight with his popular B-Town buddies. But among all, it’s Arjun Kapoor with whom Rawal shares the ultimate bromance. For the uninitiated, Rawal is one of Arjun’s best friends from the industry and the duo’s friendship dates back to when they were kids. The designer turns a year older today (September 25) and his actor BFF took to social media to wish him, with a caption that describes his buddy perfectly.

The four-second video shows Rawal panicking as he tries to blow out a sparkling candle. Capturing the moment, Arjun captioned the video saying that it defines how Rawal is ‘the man child’ and how his eyes sense four different moods in four seconds-panic, fear, excitement and confusion. “Happy birthday you shady useless selfish human,” he wrote at the end.

Now that’s what BFFs are for. To embarrass the shit out of you and still be the best humans around!

In an earlier interview, when Arjun was quizzed about the bromance he shares with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, and was asked to name his best friend. Much to everyone’s surprise, he chose Rawal over them!

“Why do I need to choose between Varun and Ranveer? I am friendlier with Varun's older brother, (filmmaker) Rohit Dhawan. I care for Varun on an emotional level... My best friend is my stylist and school buddy, Kunal Rawal,” he told a leading tabloid.