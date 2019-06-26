Darshana Devi June 26 2019, 4.23 pm June 26 2019, 4.23 pm

For a long time, Arjun Kapoor shared a cold equation with his step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. It was only after Sridevi’s untimely demise in February 2018 that the entire family got closer. Arjun stood by the two girls as a rock after the tragic incident and since then, both Arjun and Janhvi have been each other’s backbones. As the India’s Most Wanted star rang in his 34th birthday on Wednesday, his little sis penned a special note for him on social media.

It seems that the two can never stop pulling each other’s legs and we totally love it! Addressing the birthday boy adorably as ‘bhaiya’, she poured her love on him by saying that she loves him for being ‘the man’ that he is. She added that she adores him even for ‘the epic jokes’ that he keeps cracking, even if the jokes are on herself. Isn’t that too cute? She also attached a happy picture along her post, which sees all the siblings, dressed up at their best, posing while Arjun is seen passing a look at Janhvi.

Take a look at Janhvi’s post for Arjun here:

Earlier, talking about his sisters in an interview, Arjun shared, “You cannot just start believing that things are hunky-dory and absolutely normal. You have to discover each other and spend time with each other. We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces.”

He added, “Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad.”