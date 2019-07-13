Priyanka Kaul July 13 2019, 5.27 pm July 13 2019, 5.27 pm

It seems like Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor are the new buddies in town. Her ‘Rakhi brother’, as Katrina calls him, the lad leaves no chance to troll her like a younger brother indeed. Recently, the actress shared a picture from her vacation in an exotic location. The lady looked drop dead gorgeous as always and all of us couldn’t help but look at her mesmerizing looks. But certainly not Arjun Kapoor!

Katrina shared a post looking sultry in a beachwear:

View this post on Instagram 💙💚💛 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

However, it was Arjun's comment that cracked us up and took all the attention away. As the actress posed along, what’s seemingly a pillar, the actor commented, “Watch where u goin girl!!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing”. To this, Katrina too gave a reply, although not as perky as Kapoor’s, “ill be careful.”

Read the comments below:

The banter between the two is not new. It was in Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan season 6, that we were given a revelation. The fourth episode of the season saw a pairing of Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan as guests. It was revealed that Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor had formed an ‘I Hate Katrina club’ since Salman would spend more time with her than with them. Dhawan and Kapoor were assistant directors in Salman’s movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia.

Later, the actor had shared a post with Katrina and Varun with an amusing caption, declaring a new club. This time it was a new fan club. The caption was, “So @varundvn & I are starting a new fan club #WeLoveKK aka @katrinakaif !!! Here we are seen awarding her, for absolutely no reason whatsoever... PS - the Dalmatian trophy Katrina’s holding represents our faithful friendship kyunki yeh dosti #firstclass hai !!!”