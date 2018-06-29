Arjun Kapoor’s dadi sending him a gift with a ‘shaadi’ dhamki is basically all our grandmothers

Arjun Kapoor recently celebrated his 33rd birthday. And before that, he was a part of the big, fat wedding of sister, Sonam Kapoor. Naturally, the relatives are now concerned for his rishta as well. And the same was proved when his grandmother Niramala Kapoor sent him a gift recently, but with a dhamki wala twist! And the actor’s reaction was a typical one which we can totally relate to.

As the 2 States actor turned a year wiser, he received a special gift from his grandmother. He is happy with it but in dilemma as well. Confused? Have a look at the gift.

Well, like any other guy or gal in thirties, Arjun Kapoor too has been asked to ‘settle down’ by his grandmother, and we can’t help but relate. After all, all the grannies are the same, celeb or not.

We are sure the actor will be breaking many hearts the day he ties the knot. One eligible bachelor would be down. That makes us wonder. Who will be that special lady, as Arjun has never really been linked with any co-star? Anyway, that’s a decision only Arjun can take and eventually reveal. We can just speculate, and then congratulate.

So Arjun,*winks*