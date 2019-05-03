Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted: Identity of India's Osama revealed

Darshana Devi May 03 2019, 3.55 pm May 03 2019, 3.55 pm

Bollywood’s next, India’s Most Wanted, stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role as an intelligence officer. The film is said to be based on a true story and it was just a day back that the makers dropped the trailer of the film. The thriller, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is based on an undercover operation to capture a deadly terrorist, who is named ‘India’s Osama’ in the teaser and the trailer. That has sparked speculations as to who the film is based on, who the notorious terrorist is that the five unsung heroes in the trailer are chasing. However, we got our hands on the latest piece of information which answers all your questions!

According to the sources, “The film is based on the story of the capture of Yasin Bhatkal, co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, who was captured at Nepal border in 2013. Bhatkal was the mastermind behind many attacks including Pune’s German Bakery blast, Bangalore stadium bombing and blasts in Ahmedabad. He was recently produced in court in Pune, where he pleaded not guilty.” Recently, Gupta was quizzed about the same at an event and he answered without revealing the identity of the terrorist. “I want to say it is inspired by a true event. Who is the terrorist, who have we based the story on...you can decide when you go and watch the film in the theatre,” he said.

Here's the trailer of India's Most Wanted:

“All I want to say is that it is based on a true event and it was a watershed moment of Indian intelligence department where a terrorist was captured without using a single bullet. But you have to watch the film to know the details,” he added.

Also starring Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth, and Prashanth P Alexander, the film will hit the screens on May 24.