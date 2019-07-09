Ranjini Maitra July 09 2019, 12.50 pm July 09 2019, 12.50 pm

There is literally nobody out there, who doesn't know about Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's bromance. For a matter of fact, we have probably written the same amount of articles on their hilarious, unmatched equation as we did on Ranveer and Deepika's romance or Arjun and Malaika Arora's 'rumoured' relationship which became official only a couple of days back. As and when they appear together or even indulge in a virtual chat, so much fun happens!

On Sunday, Ranveer celebrated his 34th birthday. He's been shooting for 83 right now, and wifey Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film. Quite sure they had a cosy celebration amidst work. But given that was his 'baba' Ranveer's birthday, how could Arjun not wish? He was slightly late but never mind. On his Instagram story, he shared a picture of a handful of chocolate, instead of sharing a photo of the birthday boy! Here's the connection...

A big LOL to that! Wonder how Ranveer must have reacted to such a wacky wish...

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018. Before the big, fat wedding was confirmed, Arjun was quizzed about it too. “I don’t know about that Baba (Ranveer) and I don’t know about this Baba (referring to himself). I think Baba and Baba are married to each other . Hum dono ki shaadi ho chuki hai," he responded, in a conversation with DNA.

LOL again!

His 'baba' Ranveer is now taken. Arjun and beau Malaika are now officially a couple, proving all our speculations and assumptions to be true. However, the changing relationship status on both sides clearly didn't impact the bromance! ;)