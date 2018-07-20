home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Arjun Kapoor's reaction after watching sister Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak will put a smile on your face

Arjun Kapoor's reaction after watching sister Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak will put a smile on your face

First published: July 20, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Updated: July 20, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's much-awaited debut Dhadak rolls out in theatres. True, the industry is looking forward to having a fresh pair that can enthral the audience. But the people who awaited Dhadak's release all this while are the Kapoor clan members. Sridevi, before her untimely demise, watched the film but would have been immensely proud, if she could witness the big day. Others are; just like her brother Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun watched Dhadak and took to Twitter to shower admiration. And yes, he is super proud of sister Janhvi!

For public figures, relationships are always under the scanner. Much has been written about Janhvi's relationship with Arjun, thanks to them being half-siblings. But relationships aren't always defined by blood. After Sridevi's death, Arjun and his sister Anshula became primary anchors of the family, pulling everyone up. Maybe that's how life tastes who really belongs to us!

May you continue to be proud of her, Arjun...

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Bollywood #Dhadak #Entertainment #film #janhvi kapoor #Review

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All