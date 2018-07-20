Arjun Kapoor's reaction after watching sister Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak will put a smile on your face

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's much-awaited debut Dhadak rolls out in theatres. True, the industry is looking forward to having a fresh pair that can enthral the audience. But the people who awaited Dhadak's release all this while are the Kapoor clan members. Sridevi, before her untimely demise, watched the film but would have been immensely proud, if she could witness the big day. Others are; just like her brother Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun watched Dhadak and took to Twitter to shower admiration. And yes, he is super proud of sister Janhvi!

It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story....he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 20, 2018

For public figures, relationships are always under the scanner. Much has been written about Janhvi's relationship with Arjun, thanks to them being half-siblings. But relationships aren't always defined by blood. After Sridevi's death, Arjun and his sister Anshula became primary anchors of the family, pulling everyone up. Maybe that's how life tastes who really belongs to us!

May you continue to be proud of her, Arjun...