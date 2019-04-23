Arjun Kapoor's Tuesday thoughts reveal he is in the 'orange' of health

Rushabh Dhruv April 23 2019, 6.30 pm April 23 2019, 6.30 pm

Arjun Kapoor has been in the limelight for quite some time now, thanks to his rumoured love affair with Malaika Arora. Arjun and Malaika's romance has been ruling our timelines. Adding fuel to the fire, the lovebirds were recently spotted at Lilavati hospital, Mumbai. Though the two have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, their constant public appearances are enough to stir the internet. From being spotted outside each other’s residences to visiting hospitals together, the two have always left fans speculating about their alleged love affair.

There were also rumours that the two are all set to get married on April 19, 2019 (Good Friday), but that did not happen. Amid all this, Arjun Kapoor, who happens to be quite active on social media, has shared his health status on Instagram. For his upcoming period film Panipat, Arjun had to go all bald to fit in the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the movie. However, looks like there are times when Arjun misses his hair and looks like today was one such day. Showing off his true self, Arjun Kapoor posted a throwback photo of himself which sees him donning an orange hoodie and in full swag flaunting his hair. While the photo of Arjun Kapoor is really appealing, it's the caption which has grabbed our attention. In Arjun's words, he is not in 'pink of health' but he is in 'orange of health'. We wonder what's the new obsession of Arjun with colour Orange! Or is it Malla's favourite colour...? #TuesdayThought. Have a look:

Arjun will next be seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted. The movie is said to be inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014, to capture India’s most dangerous terrorists. The movie is a result of three extensive years of research on the same. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had opened up on the film, saying, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for the audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side."

India’s Most Wanted is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and also stars Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma, Prasanth and Shantilal Mukherjee in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on December 6.