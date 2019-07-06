Priyanka Kaul July 06 2019, 6.10 pm July 06 2019, 6.10 pm

Ever since Rishi Kapoor has been in New York, celebrities from the industry have made it a point to pay a visit to the veteran. The actor who is in the city, with wife Neetu Kapoor, has been recovering from his illness and is expected to fly back soon. The latest to visit were love birds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan. While the actor thanked them for coming over, Arjun Kapoor has replied back with a tweet, wishing his return to Mumbai soon.

Arjun Kapoor tweeted, “Thank you for having us n giving us the feeling of being home... ur fight back against this disease has been so so so inspiring...now we can’t wait to see both of you back in Mumbai very very soon...” And so can't we, Arjun!

Thank you for having us n giving us the feeling of being home... ur fight back against this disease has been so so so inspiring...now we can’t wait to see both of you back in mumbai very very soon... https://t.co/wfd4EylR51 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 6, 2019

Arjun Kapoor had been in NYC to celebrate his birthday with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Soon after the couple bumped into the Kapoors, Rishi Kapoor shared a post posing with his wife Neetu Kapoor and both Arjun and Malaika, as they were all smiles.

Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see “Rocketman” and lunch at “Red Farm” pic.twitter.com/CDYJja5Ebe — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 4, 2019

Despite loud rumours about the duo dating each other, the couple came out when Malaika posted a lovey-dovey picture with the actor on his birthday. Also seen in the movie India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor has quite some interesting projects lined up. He will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra. Kapoor will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat in a pivot role co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Malaika hasn’t been on the screen quite lately, apart from a few special appearances. She is currently on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent.