Soheib Ahsan July 13 2019, 4.28 pm July 13 2019, 4.28 pm

With Arjun Patiala's release date inching closer, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon's excitement has grown immensely. The two have been sharing songs and teasers for the film giving fans a good laugh and raising their excitement for the film as well. Diljit's latest video from the film with co-star Varun Sharma has him in splits. In the video, Diljit can be seen talking to Varun about the qualities he prefers in a girl. He then asks Sharma his preferences. The response cracks Dosanjh up and will crack you up as well.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's video below:

What any good film needs to keep it entertaining till the end is a humorous supporting character who keeps it going. Varun Sharma promises to be the right fit for such a role in Arjun Patiala. Such a role is not very difficult for Sharma as he is renowned for playing such wacky and humorous roles in films like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Dilwale and many others. The actor is also preparing for the release of Khandaani Shafakhana in which he plays his usual comic relief role. He has won two awards in the category of comic roles for his role in Fukrey. He will also be appearing in a romantic comedy film titled Chhichhore and a horror-comedy called Roohi Afza.

Coming to Arjun Patiala the film is directed by Rohit Jugraj and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan. It is set to release on July 26.

Check out the trailer for Arjun Patiala below: