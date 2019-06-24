Darshana Devi June 24 2019, 7.07 pm June 24 2019, 7.07 pm

After impressing us with her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon is all set to romance Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming comedy, Arjun Patiala. The trailer of the film was dropped just a couple of days ago and took us through a comical journey of quirky adventures. Only recently, a teaser video of the film was dropped and it saw Kriti giving some marketing lessons to Dosanjh. Now, it’s time for the first song of the film which will seemingly hit the internet soon! Thanks to Kriti for dropping a hint about the same.

On Monday, the Heropanti actor took to Twitter to announce the release of the film’s first song in a unique way. She did so by stating that her co-stars, Diljit and Varun Sharma, had disappeared after taking marketing lessons from her and wondered what they were up to. She further asked them if they have thought of any marketing ideas for their upcoming track. Both Diljit and Varun are yet to respond to the tweet and we are waiting for some hilarious replies by the two!

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s tweet here:

.@diljitdosanjh and @varunsharma90, where have you guys disappeared?!! 😏 Marketing lessons leke gayab hi ho gaye ho. Hamari film ka pehla gaana aa raha hai, tum log ne marketing ideas soche ya nahi? 🤔#ArjunPatiala @MaddockFilms @TSeries#ArjunPatialaMarketing — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the film also features comedian Sunil Grover in the role of a narrator. Reportedly, Grover was roped in for the part after multiple voice tests. "We tried a couple of voices, but something was missing. We wanted someone who could imitate the vibe of the retro radio days. One day, Sunil was at the same studio as us, and upon hearing us out, got the tone we needed effortlessly,” informed director Rohit Jugraj to Mumbai Mirror.

"His presence just added more quirk to the comedy. Like everyone else, even I am his fan. He is making his place in Bollywood with good roles in different genres,” he added.