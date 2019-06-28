Darshana Devi June 28 2019, 6.33 pm June 28 2019, 6.33 pm

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are sharing the screen space for the first time in the upcoming comedy, Arjun Patiala, which happens to be Diljit’s second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab. On the other hand, Kriti will be seen portraying a crime journalist in it and has been, of late, doing her best in keeping viewers intrigued about the film. After the marketing lesson clip and her funny way of announcing their latest song Main Deewana Tera, the Luka Chuppi actor has now dropped a hilarious making-video of the film.

The clip starts with Kriti introducing herself as journalist Ritu Randhawa and describes herself as ‘bijli se bhi tez’. She interviews Diljit, who is seen blushing as he talks to her. She asks him if it’s true that he is flirty, to which, he replies, "Aapko dekhke lag raha hai ki mai flirty mijaaz ke hun?” Then Kriti reminds him to be in his character and the Punjabi star quickly responds by saying, "I’m sorry, mai boht hi flirty banda hun.” We also get to see a couple of montages of the two actors gearing up for various shots.

Check out the Arjun Patiala making video shared by Kriti:

Shedding light on her film earlier, Kriti told Mid-Day, “Arjun Patiala is a kind of comedy that hasn't been attempted in Bollywood before. It's an experiment in that regard. As an industry, we need to start taking risks to prosper and grow.”

“There are scenes where I had to ham. So, when I would look at the monitor [after delivering the shot], I'd think to myself, 'What am I doing?' But, at the same time, I believe that is way more difficult [than comedy] as we are cracking jokes on ourselves here. You have to convince yourself about what you are doing so that the audience believes it,” she further added.