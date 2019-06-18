Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Arjun PatialaBollywoodDiljit DosanjhEntertainmentKriti SanonVarun Sharma
nextSalman Khan has a hilarious way of keeping his security guards 'secure', video here

within