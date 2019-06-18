Darshana Devi June 18 2019, 12.20 am June 18 2019, 12.20 am

After Luka Chhupi, Kriti Sanon is all set to share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming romantic comedy Arjun Patiala. The film will see Kriti portraying the role of a crime journalist while Diljit will play a small town cop. It went on floors in February 2018 and is now just a month away from its release. Ahead of which, the two, along with their co-star Varun Sharma, have kicked off the promotions in a unique way.

In a video shared by Kriti on Monday, Kriti is seen giving some marketing lessons to Diljit and Varun and going by it, we assume that we have some real humourous scenes waiting for us in the film. The video starts with Diljit and Varun planning for a Goa trip to celebrate the wrap up of the film. They are soon interrupted by Kriti who asks them to focus on the marketing strategy of the film. In the next clip, we see Kriti donning the professor mode and Diljit getting lost in her beauty.

Take a look at Kriti’s post here:

While talking about the film, Kriti earlier told the IANS that she once forgot the dialogues when she dubbing for the film. “It has got amazing music. I am also looking forward to the release of the film because I had shot that film before Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 so when I was doing the dubbing of Arjun Patiala, I forgot the dialogues of the film.”

Giving away from details about the film, she added, “It’s a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don’t think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before. In this film, I am playing the role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film.”