Antara Kashyap June 19 2019

Actor Kriti Sanon revealed the first look of her character Ritu from the new comedy film Arjun Patiala. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sarma, Arjun Patiala is a spoof cop comedy directed by Rohit Jugraj. In the poster released by Kriti, it is revealed that her character Ritu is that of a journalist who has a craze for reporting and is faster than lightning. Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma also simultaneously released the posters introducing their characters. Diljit plays Arjun, a small town cop, who is 'not muscular but cute.' Varun, on the other hand, plays Onida, another super dramatic cop.

The quirky and colourful posters released by the actors have hints about the characters. Kriti is holding a microphone which says 'Satya TV' which is probably the channel her character Ritu works for as a crime journalist. Diljit's Arjun wears a belt with beers instead of bullets and has a golden mic and a red rose in either side of his pocket. Varun's poster is the most haphazard, with a chicken, bananas, radishes, and eggs hanging from his scooter. Varun, known for his comedic roles in Fukrey and Fukrey 2 will probably the major troublemaker in the film.

Check out the posters below:

The team of Arjun Patiala recently released a video of a spoof marketing class as a way of promoting the movie. Check it out.