Ranjini Maitra June 19 2019, 5.08 pm June 19 2019, 5.08 pm

On Tuesday, a number of first look posters of actors Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh from their upcoming film Arjun Patiala made it to the internet. From what we can see, the posters are all kinds of fun and quirk. We are set to get a better glimpse of what goes on in the world of Arjun Patiala since the trailer hits the internet on Thursday.

Kriti took to Instagram to reveal the trailer release date and also dropped a new poster. While the character posters featured the actors individually, this one brings all of them together. In it, Diljit is seen riding a bike while Varun and Kriti show off some of their antics. Given that Varun is a pro at the comedy space, we can quite look forward to a funny cop (which is a new thing). Kriti, who played a reporter in Luka Chuppi too, is back with the mic once more.

In the film, Kriti will be playing a crime journalist. "In this film, I am playing role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film," she earlier said during an interaction.

A crime journalist in a comedy? Possible. She says it is a different kind of comedy. ''I don't think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before. It has shaped up pretty well. I am still in the middle of dubbing for the film. It has got amazing music. I am also looking forward to the release of the film because I had shot that film before Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 so when I was doing dubbing of Arjun Patiala, I forgot the dialogues of the film," she added.