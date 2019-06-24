Antara Kashyap June 24 2019, 8.12 pm June 24 2019, 8.12 pm

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover was last seen in the superhit film Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The comedian plays the role of Vilayti Khan, Bharat's friend. The actor was showered with love for his role in Bharat and has bagged another film. He has joined the team of Arjun Patiala with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Sharma. The actor will be portraying the narrator in the spoof. The trailer of this comedy was dropped on July 19.

As per a report on Mumbai Mirror, Sunil Grover bagged the role of the narrator 'by accident' as he was in the same studio as Rohit Jugraaj, the director. If reports are to be believed, then Grover gave an impressive mimicry of the vintage tone the makers were looking for and bagged the role. Director Rohit Jugraj told Mumbai Mirror, "We tried a couple of voices, but something was missing. We wanted someone who could imitate the vibe of the retro radio days. One day, Sunil was at the same studio as us, and upon hearing us out, got the tone we needed effortlessly." He then added, "His presence just added more quirk to the comedy. Like everyone else, even I am his fan. He is making his place in Bollywood with good roles in different genres". When the daily asked Sunil Grover how he bagged the role without any preparation he said, "I could do it, so I did it."

Arjun Patiala is a spoof that talks about how cop movies are made in India in a hilarious way. Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma play cops in the film who are not completely competent. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, plays a crime journalist.