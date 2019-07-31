Priyanka Kaul July 31 2019, 6.27 pm July 31 2019, 6.27 pm

Having a fan following is a part of the stardom. And while Bollywood celebrities certainly enjoy it, sometimes (pretty much mostly) the fans get a bit too crazy. Recently, a Delhi based man had to bear this craziness from the huge fan following of Sunny Leone. The nightmare started after the movie Arjun Patiala had a scene where Sunny Leone gives his number to Diljit Dosanjh. Turns out that the number actually belonged to a 27-year-old man named Puneet Agarwal.

Sunny Leone who has an item song in the movie, titled Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda, gives her number in a scene. Fans who have watched the movie assumed that it was really her number, and started dialing up on the hope to talk to Leone.

Catch the song here:

The man has complained that after the movie released on July 26, he received hundreds of calls from unknown people, who were willing to talk to Sunny Leone. “Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone's character in the movie dictates my number,” the man said in a statement.

Things have certainly gone serious as the man has also filed a complaint against the makers of the movie, and is considering dragging them to the court.

“I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurances," he added.