Arjun Patiala: This Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma starrer finds a release date

It was only recently when the makers of Arjun Patiala were struggling to find a release date for the film. However, looks like they have finally come to a conclusion. The cast of Arjun Patiala took to their social media accounts and announced the date. The film will hit the big screens on May 3, 2019. As of now, there is no other film releasing on that date, what comes after it should be a concern for the producers.

Arjun Patiala was earlier supposed to come out on September 13, 2018, before its delay. According to reports, the reason behind the delay is that it wasn’t getting enough screens. A source had said, “The market is getting tougher. Even regional films are getting a huge number of screens these days, and the number of single-screen theatres is dwindling. It’s not just Arjun Patiala, but many films that are suffering because of this. They are releasing with as many screens as they can get.”

Arjun Patiala stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. While Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma will be seen playing the role of cops, Kriti Sanon will play a TV reporter who’s always on a lookout for meaty stories. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

