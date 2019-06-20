Rushabh Dhruv June 20 2019, 12.05 pm June 20 2019, 12.05 pm

With an ensemble cast of Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma, Arjun Patiala is expected to be a fun flick. Helmed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan, the movie is a romantic cop comedy. However, the film did not have a smooth landing with its release date. Arjun Patiala was supposed to release on September 13, 2018. But, after being postponed multiple times, the film will now hit the screens on July 26. Amid the same, the team of Arjun Patiala has been creating quite a buzz among the audience with short videos and posters from the film. And finally, the trailer of the same is out.

Kriti plays a journalist named Ritu, whereas Diljit is a quirky cop from a small town. Varun, on the other hand, who is known for his comic roles in Fukrey and Fukrey 2 appears to be Diljit's sidekick. Varun in the film is named Onida Singh because his mother wanted an Onida TV set but had him instead. Bad! Much to our surprise, Kriti looks badass in each frame, and with each flick, she's getting better. However, the trailer falls flat as soon as over dramatic scenes capture the screen. We also see Sunny Leone's glimpse in the clip probably for an item number.

Have a look at the trailer below: