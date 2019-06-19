Antara Kashyap June 19 2019, 6.11 pm June 19 2019, 6.11 pm

The team of Arjun Patiala is all set to launch their trailer tomorrow, and if we are to believe them, it is the going to be the most honest trailer of all time. Well, considering that Arjun Patiala is a spoof cop comedy, who knows the cast's 'honesty is the best policy' promise might also be a spoof? The team dropped the second episode of Arjun Patiala Marketing - a spoof masterclass where the team strategises how to sell their film and declared that their trailer will be launching on Thursday, June 20.

The video succeeds Arjun Patiala Marketing episode 1, where Diljit Dosanjh fantasises about Kriti Sanon as his teacher. In this video, the team discusses what the USP of the film is. Since the film has comedy, drama, and romance, but everything is already done before. To this, Dosanjh said that they will appeal to the audience on the basis of their honesty. The team then declares the release of their first trailer on Thursday.

The cast of Arjun Patiala took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal the first posters of the film. The poster reveals that Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma play cops and Kriti Sanon plays a crime journalist. Every character gets a classic tagline - Kriti is as fast as lightning, Diljit is not muscular but cute and Varun is the source of all the drama.