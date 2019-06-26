Soheib Ahsan June 26 2019, 2.17 pm June 26 2019, 2.17 pm

As Arjun Patiala nears its release, the film’s first video song, Main Deewana Tera is out and it's a blast. It is a party song that will definitely make you want to bust out your best moves. The song’s lead dancers Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon are clearly smitten with each other as they shake a leg. Kriti ups the heat with her yellow saree as Diljit looks dapper in a white suit and bow-tie. Varun Sharma is also one of the dancers in the song alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

The song is sung by and written by Guru Randhawa, Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya are the song’s composers while Kishore Sodha is on the trumpet. The number is picturised on Diljit Dosanjh expressing his growing romantic feelings for Kriti Sanon. He goes on to call her a ‘one-in-a-million’ and suggests that she is as valuable as a diamond. Kriti Sanon is not far behind as she, from the moment the song starts, does not hide her interest and fondness as she dances with him.

Arjun Patiala is an upcoming rom-com where Diljit Dosanjh plays a small town cop and Kriti Sanon a crime journalist. The film was written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Rohit Jugraj. Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan are the film's producers. Ronit Roy will also be a part of the film. Produced by T-Series and Maddock films, the shoot for Arjun Patiala began in February 2018 and wrapped up in July. It has been shot in Chandigarh and other various parts of Punjab. After multiple changes, the film is now set for a July 26 release. Time to bust out your moves on this song for your next party.