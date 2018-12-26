Arjun Rampal accused of not paying his dues, slapped with a lawsuit

Bollywood actors and controversies go hand-in-hand and most of the times, it’s surprising for both stars and their fans. The latest celeb to join the legal bandwagon is Daddy actor, Arjun Rampal. The actor has been slapped with a criminal case due to pending dues. According to the reports, a company named YT Entertainment Limited has filed a criminal case against the actor over non-payment of Rs 1 crore with 12 percent interest per annum. Reportedly, Rampal was supposed to clear the loan within 90 days, but he failed to do so.

The company in question claims to fund movies and had extended the loan to Arjun at a much lower rate than other companies. The actor had submitted a post-dated cheque to the company as security. However, after the due date of 90 days, the cheque bounced and as a consequence, Rampal has come under the legal radar. The reports also suggest that the company will now recover their money by taking over a significant part of Arjun Rampal’s payment that he will get from his future movies until their dues are cleared.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in JP Dutta’s Paltan, co-starring Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary and Luv Sinha.