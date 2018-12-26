image
Wednesday, December 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Arjun Rampal accused of not paying his dues, slapped with a lawsuit

Bollywood

Arjun Rampal accused of not paying his dues, slapped with a lawsuit

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 26 2018, 4.11 pm
back
Arjun RampalBollywoodcontroversyEntertainmentlegal noticePaltan
nextKangana Ranaut’s boots will make your pockets ‘buckle’ under pressure
ALSO READ

Mahesh Babu is contemplating on producing a web series!

Here’s why it is not fair to compare Salman, Aamir and SRK’s failures to Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao’s successes

Karan Johar tears up after watching Alia Bhatt's Kalank