  3. Bollywood
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who embraced parenthood before marriage

Bollywood

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who embraced parenthood before marriage

Check out Bollywood beauties who got pregnant before getting hitched!

back
Amy JacksonAngad BediArjun RampalBollywoodBoney KapoorGabriella DemetriadesNeena GuptaNeha DhupiaSrideviVivian Richards
nextLok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Dutt is absolutely sweet

within