Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who embraced parenthood before marriage

Rushabh Dhruv April 24 2019, 12.03 pm April 24 2019, 12.03 pm

Marriages in India are considered to be pure. Even though we Indians have adopted a lot of things from the West, the idea of a woman getting pregnant before marriage is still frowned upon. But with times changing, a lot has changed. We are now open to live-in relationship and also how a couple wants to embrace parenthood. The best and trending example is that of Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades who are soon to become parents. The below-given list is of celebs who embraced parenthood before getting married.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

It's been quite a while since Arjun Rampal made his relationship official with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella, a South African model and actor has been frequently spotted hand-in-hand with Rampal. Recently, she also accompanied him to Kashmir as Rampal was shooting for a web series there. While the couple has till now never hinted about marriage, their relationship just jumped to the next level! The couple is now expecting their first child together. On Tuesday (23 April 2019), Rampal posted a photo of a pregnant Gabriella, whose baby bump is now visible. In the post, he says he is blessed to 'start all over again'. FYI, in May 2018, Arjun Rampal and his first wife Mehr had mutually called it quits after 20 years of togetherness.

Amy Jackson

2.0 actor, Amy Jackson has always been open about her relationship with fiancé George Panayiotou. Their never-ending PDA on social media serves as enough proof. Adding to their love, Amy Jackson in March 2019 made the most special revelation. The actor took to her Instagram and shared that she is expecting her first child with fiancé George. The two are currently residing together and reportedly, they will tie the knot in Greece in early 2020.

Sarika and Kamal Haasan

Veteran actress Sarika and South Indian superstar Kamal Hassan back then were in a live-in relationship after Hasaan divorced his first wife, Vani. Kamal's wife Sarika gave birth to Shruti on January 28, 1986, and the two got married two years after the birth of their daughter.

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards

Life of a celebrity is tough and the same can be said in the case of actress Neena Gupta. Veteran actress Neena Gupta had a public affair with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and got pregnant with daughter Masaba. But, destiny had something else for Neena and she could not get married to Vivian, as the cricketer chose to be with his first wife. Eventually, Neena raised Masaba as a single parent, who today is she one of the well-known designers in the fashion world.

While some of the celebrities chose to have kids without getting married, some tied the knot and then broke the news of their pregnancy. List here:

Konkena Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey

Konkana Sen Sharma is one the finest actresses in Bollywood and her affair with actor Ranvir Shorey was not hidden to any. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony. And, soon after that, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby. Although the two did not acknowledge the fact that she got pregnant before marriage, but it was quite obvious.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

The news of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia getting hitched came as a surprise. In May 2018, the two got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Right after their shaadi, speculation starting making rounds that Neha was pregnant, which is why the couple had to rush into marriage. And in August, Angad and Neha confirmed that they are expecting their first child. Not just this, Angad on Neha's podcast admitted that she was pregnant before they got married. "I said, 'You know what? We're gonna have baby.' There was silence, bahut jhaad padi (they scolded me a lot). I don't think they were really prepared to hear the news that you were expecting," he said while talking about how he broke the news to his parents.

Sridevi

Well, this may come as a shocker for you but the Chandni of Bollywood, Sridevi was among the first in the industry who publicly accepted that she was pregnant before marriage. Her affair with a married man Boney Kapoor became the talk of the town and if reports are to be believed then Sridevi got pregnant with their first child, Janhvi, before their marriage. The two got married after Boney Kapoor got a divorce from his first wife. Reportedly, Sridevi was seven months pregnant at the time of their wedding.