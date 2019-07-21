Antara Kashyap July 21 2019, 6.03 pm July 21 2019, 6.03 pm

Actor Arjun Rampal was blessed with a baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Thursday. The actor has now been photographed leaving the Hinduja hospital in Khar, Mumbai to take their boy home on Sunday. Gabriella was admitted at the hospital on Wednesday and they welcomed their baby boy on Thursday morning. The couple was seen dressed casually and stopped to pose for the paparazzi. The model also shared the first picture of their child without revealing the little one's face.

Taking to Instagram stories, the model shared a tightly cropped picture of the baby with his father holding him carefully in his arms. Before the baby's birth, the couple was visited by Demetriades' parents as well as Arjun's daughters from his ex-wife Mehr Jesia, Mahikaa and Myra. When Arjun was asked by a tabloid if they had already decided what to call the child, he said “Not yet. Still thinking.”

Check out the moment the actor took the little boy home:

Here's the "first look" of junior Rampal posted by Gabriella:

Arjun Rampal split up with his wife model Mehr Jesia after 20 years of marriage last year. Arjun announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend on Instagram in April. He wrote that he was excited to start over again with Gabriella.

Check it out:

The actor hosted a baby shower for his girlfriend in May which was attended by many celebrities. The pictures of the shower, where Rampal was also a DJ was shared by Gabriella on her Instagram.