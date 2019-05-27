Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby shower

Darshana Devi May 27 2019, 9.50 am May 27 2019, 9.50 am

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia dropped a bombshell in May 2018 when they announced that they were parting ways after nearly two decades of marriage. Following which, the actor found love in South African model Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun and Gabriella are now all set to embrace parenthood and welcome their first child, as Arjun announced through an adorable Instagram post on April 23, 2019. On Sunday, the couple hosted an intimate baby shower and Gabriella treated us to sneak-peeks from the bash on social media.

The mommy-to-be, looking lovely in a white satin dress, can be seen posing joyfully with all the attendees of the party. Arjun can be seen twinning with his better-half in a white shirt and a pair of black pants. One of the pictures sees the duo posing adorably with the cake while another has Gabriella flaunting her baby bump. The party also had the attendance of Arjun’s two daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, as well as filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. Going by the pictures we can say that the two, along with their close friends, had a gala time at the party! Moreover, the venue looked extremely beautiful as it was adorned with multiple white dreamcatchers.

Take a look at Gabriella’s Instagram post here:

Arjun’s sister Komal Rampal’s post sees Gabriella posing adorably with Mahikaa and Myra and other friends.

Mahikaa and Myra grace their father’s baby shower:

During a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun opened up about Gabriella saying, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters (Mahikaa and Myra) should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked."

Reports say that the pair will be welcoming their first child by the end of July or early in August.