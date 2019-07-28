Ranjini Maitra July 28 2019, 6.27 pm July 28 2019, 6.27 pm

Nothing feels better than embracing parenthood. Arjun Rampal, a father to teenage daughters Mahikaa and Myra, recently welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. A couple of days ago, we showed you pictures of the proud parents taking their baby home. Both Arjun and Gabriella have been on the cloud nine ever since. And to give you the latest updates, the new member of the Rampal has a name now!

The parents decided to name their little one Arik! Isn't that a beautiful name? The baby is seen sleeping peacefully as he holds his father's hand. "A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives," wrote Arjun, thanking everyone for pouring so much of love and warm wishes!

Arjun, who separated with wife Mehr Jesia in 2018, wasn't initially open about his new relationship, but eventually, his social media PDA game said it all.

"We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked," he told Mumbai Mirror, adding that the last five years were "sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?"