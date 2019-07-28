Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh treats fans with her childhood picture, feels that she still hasn't grown up

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra, Radhika Apte and Manushi Chhillar flaunt rainbow-themed outfits; flag a new trend?

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Arik RampalArjun RampalBollywoodEntertainmentGabriella DemetriadesGabriella Demetriades Arjun RampalGabriella Demetriades Arjun Rampal babyGabriella Demetriades Arjun Rampal Baby Boy
nextJaved Akhtar asks Shekhar Kapur to see a good psychiatrist, here's why

within