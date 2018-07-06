Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are on a vacay post separation, a look at couples who have been cordial after divorce

It's obviously sad when two madly in love people decide to part ways. We have witnessed quite a few celeb divorces recently. But, then they set an example for us even after their separation. Many are cordial and friendly even after they have separated. For the sake of kids, and also for the sake of their own peace and sanity, this is something which we admire immensely, especially in a conservative society like ours.

A few weeks ago, Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Jesia announced that they are separating. “We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on,” read their statement.

The statement clearly indicated that they will be cordial with each other even after the separation. Well, post their separation currently Arjun and Mehr are holidaying in Paris with their daughters. Arjun posted a picture of Mehr and his daughters on the Instagram.

Parisian ladies #paris #vacation #beautifulgirls A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jul 4, 2018 at 7:40am PDT

But, not just Arjun and Mehr there are other former B-Town couples who are cordial with each other. Here’s the list...

Aamir Khan – Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002. Aamir then got married to Kiran Rao, but Reena and Aamir have always maintained a cordial relationship. They even meet on festivals, and the two share a great bond.

Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood sweethearts. Their separation surely came as a shock to us as they symbolized a beautiful Bollywood fairytale. But, even after getting divorced they have maintained a good friendship. They go on vacations with each other and their kids and friends too.

Arbaaz Khan – Malaika Arora

Arbaaz and Malaika ended their eighteen years of marriage in 2016. But, the two are very cordial with each other. Malaika is also a hit in the Khan family and is often spotted with them in the family gatherings and at public events. Recently, when Arbaaz was stuck in a betting controversy, Malaika was the first one to go and meet him.

Kalki Koechlin – Anurag Kashyap

Kalki and Anurag tied the knot in 2011, and in 2015 they decided to part ways. However, even after getting divorced Kalki and Anurag are good friends. Kalki is also ready to work with Anurag and a few months ago the two had also featured on a digital show together.

Farhan Akhtar – Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani’s decision to get divorced surely came as a surprise. But, the two are setting an example for us by being on good terms with each other even after getting separated.

We are glad these celebs had the guts to end the relationships that were not working and were mature enough to handle it in the best positive manner. Something to learn, isn’t it?