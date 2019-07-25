Soheib Ahsan July 25 2019, 7.22 pm July 25 2019, 7.22 pm

Throwback pictures have become a rather popular trend among celebrities. Fans enjoy seeing their favourite actors and actresses at their young years. Often we get to see cute pictures or a young child who is almost unrecognizable in comparison to their present faces. Arjun Rampal decided to join the bandwagon sharing a throwback picture with his mother while also wondering if his younger self resembles his current appearance. Well, resemblance or not, we can all agree that his younger self is definitely adorable.

Check out Arjun Rampal's picture below:

View this post on Instagram I wonder if he looks like me????? #throwbackmanydecades lol A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jul 24, 2019 at 10:44pm PDT

Interestingly, Arjun Rampal does not have to look at his throwback picture alone for resemblances. The actor was blessed with a son last week. This is his first child with model Gabriella Demetriades who he got married to last year. They were seen leaving with the boy from the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai last week. He had announced the pregnancy in April thanking and congratulating his wife for the baby.

Check out Arjun Rampal's Instagram post below:

Arjun and Gabriella met during a T20 tournament. In an interview discussing his relationship with Gabriella Arjun said, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked." Arjun Rampal is also a father of two daughters, 17-year-old Mahikaa and 14-year-old Myra with his previous wife Mehr Jesia to whom he was married for around 20 years until their separation in 2018.