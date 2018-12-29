Arjun Rampal is looking for a positive New Year but his fans have this WARNING for him

May 2018 was the date when actor Arjun Rampal parted ways with his longtime wife Mehr Jesia and made headlines. But then in no time, Rampal got linked to babe Gabriella Demetriades, and the rumours of their alleged relationship started doing rounds. Now, as per Arjun Rampal’s latest Instagram post, all he wishes for 2019 is positivity and let not 'past be a hindrance'. His latest IG post may be a powerful one where Arjun is trying to let go of the past memories of his ex-wife and let the new love enter his life, but wait... as fans seem to have spotted something else in the post to crib about.

In the Instagram post, we see Rampal in a candid click amidst a snowy region with a cigarette in his hand. Not the positive caption on the photo but fans noticed Arjun smoking in the same and have suggested him to quit it, as its injurious for one's health. Also recently, the actor was booked for fagging in public at Jharkhand’s Palamu district. Rampal was at the locale for his upcoming movie Nastik and was caught on camera allegedly smoking at the shooting venue. Bad habits need to go and we hope Arjun quits smoking.

A smoking free 2019 can be Arjun's New Year resolution, right? Highlighting his personal life, if rumours are to be believed, Arjun first met Gabriella during an Indian Premier League after-party in 2009, but it was only years later that they reconnected and love blossomed.