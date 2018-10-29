Arjun Rampal pens an emotional note after mother's demise

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s mother Gwen Rampal, who was battling cancer for a long time, breathed her last on October 27. Her last rites were performed, on Sunday, by Arjun and the funeral had the attendance of Arjun’s ex-wife Mehr Jesia, daughters Mahikaa and Myra, along with several B-Town celebs. Following this, on Monday, Arjun took to Instagram to pen a heartening note and expressed his gratitude to people for their support.

“Your support and your love has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at Peace. #RIPMa love you all. Thank you (sic),” he wrote along with the post.

Gwen Rampal was detected with a triple negative breast cancer four years ago. Talking about his mother’s struggle with cancer, Arjun earlier said that cancer was becoming an epidemic these days.

“My mother underwent a treatment for it and was cured. But 10 months later, cancer metastasized into her lungs and then with the help of my friend, we went to Champali Maud Foundation research centre in Lisbon,” he said.

Gewn’s last rites were also attended by Arjun’s Paltan co-star Harshvardhan Rane and his rumoured girlfriend Kim Sharma, Rock On! director Abhishek Kapoor among others.