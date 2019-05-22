Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on THIS date?

Rushabh Dhruv May 22 2019, 4.33 pm May 22 2019, 4.33 pm

Dashing lad Arjun Rampal dropped a bomb on April 23, 2019, announcing that he and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child. After successfully keeping the news of the pregnancy under wraps for months, the couple disclosed it with a priceless candid picture. Reportedly, it was just not us, but the duo’s near and dear ones too weren’t aware of the news. Now, that the cat is out of the bag, the pair was recently in the Maldives on a babymoon and Arjun also shared a cosy picture of the two on his IG.

According to a fresh report in DNA, seems like after babymoon its time for baby shower for the couple. Elaborating on the same, it is said that Arjun will be hosting a baby shower on May 25, 2019, for his ladylove Gabriella. Not just this, the report further states that Rampal is planning the baby shower ceremony in Mumbai and has already invited all their close buddies. Also, the report suggests that Arjun has kept his estranged wife Mehr Jesica informed about this development. The actor’s daughters, Mahikaa (17) and Myra (13) are also conveyed about the same.

Earlier, a report by Mumbai Mirror suggested that Mehr has taken the news of Gabriella being pregnant quite 'sportingly'. It added that she has made peace with the fact that Arjun has moved on. “They are still working on the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children,” informed a source to the portal.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in J P Dutta’s film Paltan which starred Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan in key roles.