image
Monday, January 7th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades attends a marriage, says it's not his

Bollywood

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades attends a marriage, says it's not his

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   January 07 2019, 9.36 pm
back
Arjun RampalBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentGabriella DemetriadesKapil SharmaPriyanka Chopraranveer singhSonam Kapoor
nextKoffee With Karan 6: Did Shahid Kapoor take a dig at Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Janhvi and Ishaan’s relationship?
ALSO READ

Arjun Rampal is looking for a positive New Year but his fans have this WARNING for him

Arjun Rampal accused of not paying his dues, slapped with a lawsuit

Arjun Rampal makes his relationship with Gabriella Demetriades official