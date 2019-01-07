Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades attends a marriage, says it's not his

The year 2018 was a year when we saw many B-town celebs change their relationship status from in-a-relationship to married. While we got tired of the endless Bollywood marriages, 2019 will be no different as many celebs are planning to get married this year and Arjun Rampal can be one of them. The actor, of late, has been quite vocal about his relationship with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his recent Instagram post was funny AF.

The actor, who is currently in New Delhi attending a wedding with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriade, shared a picture of the two on Instagram. The two are seen in a white outfit by designer Rohit Bal. The picture was cute but what caught our attention was the caption which Arjun had used to describe it, “At a wedding, not mine!!! ”

Earlier, the two raised eyebrows and it was being speculated that the two were dating. However, recently the two decided to go public about their relationship. In a recent post shared by Arjun, the Daddy star posted a picture of his girlfriend and captioned it as “Endless Love”.

View this post on Instagram Endless Love ♥️ A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Dec 14, 2018 at 4:40am PST

Gabriella also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Arjun on Christmas eve and the caption on her post read “All I want for Christmas is ....” well we know the answer clearly.

View this post on Instagram All I want for Christmas is .... A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on Dec 25, 2018 at 7:46am PST

Looks like it’s about time that the two should release some serious news about the relationship.