Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy

Darshana Devi April 26 2019, 6.00 pm April 26 2019, 6.00 pm

Dashing hunk Arjun Rampal dropped a bombshell on Tuesday evening by announcing that he and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child. After successfully keeping the news of the pregnancy under wraps for months, the couple disclosed it on Tuesday with a priceless picture which saw the pair caressing the baby bump. Reportedly, it was just not us, but the duo’s near and dear ones too weren’t aware of the news. It appears that Arjun’s ex-wife Mehr Jesia has finally learned about it and has reacted too.

A report by Mumbai Mirror suggests that Mehr has taken the news quite ‘sportingly’. It adds that she has made peace with the fact that Arjun has moved on, although the two haven’t filed their divorce yet. “They are still working on the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children,” informed a source to the portal. Arjun and Mehr are also parents to their two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra Rampal. The girls were spotted dining out with their dad just recently.

Take a look at Arjun’s Instagram post here:

What has caught our attention now is that Arjun-Gabriella seems to have taken the Hollywood celebrity trio Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie way. It was in January 2005 that Pitt and Aniston decided to spilt up with a joint statement and the former soon moved on with Angelina Jolie. The two went on to file a divorce and two months before it got finalised, the news of Pitt and Angelina expecting their baby hit the headlines. In an old interview with Vanity Fair, Jen apparently broke down for a while before commenting on Pitt and Jolie’s relationship.

"I choose to believe my husband. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him,” she had said. Post Jen and Pitt’s divorce, Jolie gave birth to her first child with Pitt in May 2006.