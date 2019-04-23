Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the couple's first child

Ranjini Maitra April 23 2019, 11.35 pm April 23 2019, 11.35 pm

It's been a while since Arjun Rampal made his relationship with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades official. Gabriella, a South African model and actor, is frequently spotted hand-in-hand with Rampal. She recently also accompanied him to Kashmir as Rampal was shooting for a web series there. We do not know if marriage is on the cards, but their relationship just leapt to the next level! The couple is now expecting their first child together.

On his Instagram, Rampal posted a photo of a pregnant Gabriella, whose baby bump is now visible. In the post, he says he is blessed to 'start all over again'. This probably hints at how his marriage with former Mehr Jessia came to an end. Whatever the past held for him, the future is definitely going to be beautiful! His fans showered the couple with best wishes as soon as he broke the news.

Here's how Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy:

Arjun and Mehr have two daughters, namely Mahikaa and Myra. Congratulations to Arjun and Gabriella as the new bundle of happiness is about to arrive!

Unlike other foreign beauties, Gabriella, however, does not aim for a career in Bollywood. She was seen in the Hindi film Sonali Cable but made her way back to the fashion circuit as she did not quite like the experience. "There will be no Bollywood venture unless I am styling or doing costumes for a film. I don't think I have any goals to be in Bollywood films especially in Hindi," she told IANS in an older interview.

And why so?

"Because I think what happens with foreigners is that they feel like they have to act in Hindi. It is very difficult because acting is one thing and speaking in another language is another thing. And those two don't go hand in hand. If I was approached by Netflix or an Indian produced project for an English speaking role, then I might consider," she answered.

For now, let it just be about your soon-to-arrive motherhood!