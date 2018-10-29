Arjun Rampal’s mother passes away, friends and family pay their last respects

On Sunday, Arjun Rampal’s mother, Gwen Rampal took her last breath. The actor’s mother was suffering from cancer. His close friends and family were by his side during the funeral. Arjun’s ex-wife Mehr and daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal too attended her last rites. The actor’s alleged girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also by his side all the time like a family member.

From the industry, Arjun’s Paltan co-stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Harshvardhan Rane attended the funeral. The latter’s alleged girlfriend and actress Kim Sharma was also there. Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor marked his attendance l with his wife Pragya Yadav.

A few months ago, Arjun shared a video of his mother’s battle with cancer in which he stated, “Cancer is becoming more and more epidemic these days. My mother underwent a treatment for it and was cured. But 10 months later, cancer metastasized into her lungs and then with the help of my friend, we went to Champali Maud Foundation research centre in Lisbon.”

Arjun had also shared pictures with his mom from Lisbon which would surely be some of the last memories of him with his mother.

May her soul rest in peace.