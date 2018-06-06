Arjun Rampal’s TAUNTING tweet on his alleged link up is kick-ass and how

In Bollywood, nothing is certain, not even love. And the most recent relationship debacle in Bollywood was of actor Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia. The duo were married for 20 years and their separation came as a huge shock for many in the industry. But the couple in an official statement conveyed that their decision is mutual. Now it is rumoured that Arjun is dating a Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic, who is known for featuring in a popular song DJ Wale Babu. She was also a contestant on the eight season of Bigg Boss.

But then as social media is every star’s best friend, Arjun also used the medium and put the link-up rumours to rest. The Daddy, actor with a help of an epic tweet from his official Twitter account, taunted one and all, yet gave an idea of his relationship status. The actor’s tweet is definitely the best thing, we bumped on the internet.

Have a look at his tweet below:

Some mornings start with freshly brewed coffee , others with freshly stirred link ups !

Right now it’s just my cuppa and me ..... pic.twitter.com/Plevi4iUGg — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 5, 2018

Well well, we think this tweet is now sufficient to spark off all the rumour around the alleged relationship. True or not, we all love gossip and how. For latest happenings in Bollywood, stay tuned to in.com!