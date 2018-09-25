Arjun Reddy Hindi remake: Kiara Advani is REDDY to be with Shahid Kapoor

Since the time the Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy was announced, the movie became a hot topic of discussion. The movie first made headlines when Sandeep Vanga, the director of the original was brought on-board for the Hindi version by the producer T-Series. Fans were later doubly excited to now that Shahid Kapoor was roped in to essay the title tole. Now, his leading lady has been announced and it’s none other than, Kiara Advani who will play his love interest in the movie.

Welcome to the madness @Advani_Kiara aka Preeti. Team Arjun Reddy is now officially complete. Let’s do this. 🤙 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 25, 2018

Newbie Tara Sutaria was in the running for the titular role but is said to have dropped out as her dates for the project clashed with her debut movie Student Of The Year 2. Shahid, in an earlier interview with IANS stated, “At the moment, I am growing a beard. We were considering to start shooting this month but the director wants my beard to grow more. We will start at the end of September.” For Kiara, this could prove to be an ultimate game-changer. In a statement, the actress said, “Arjun Reddy has always been one of my favourite films. There are so many shades to the heroine’s character. I’m very excited about it.”

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “Kiara epitomises the female character in the film to the T. She has the perfect combination of innocence (in terms of looks) and maturity (in terms of performance) that’s so important for the character.” Arjun Reddy will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The movie is slated to release on June 21, 2019.