image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Arjun Reddy Hindi remake: Kiara Advani is REDDY to be with Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake: Kiara Advani is REDDY to be with Shahid Kapoor

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 25 2018, 6.32 pm
back
Arjun ReddyBollywoodEntertainmentKiara AdvaniShahid Kapoor
nextBaazaar actors Radhika, Chitrangda on taking chances and compromises
ALSO READ

Grand launch event for Dhruv Vikram on his birthday

Dhruv Vikram completes his debut film Varma - The Arjun Reddy remake!

Shahid Kapoor's loss is Rajkummar Rao's gain? Imtiaz Ali's reaction has left us puzzled