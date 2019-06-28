Priyanka Kaul June 28 2019, 11.23 pm June 28 2019, 11.23 pm

If a movie is a remake, drawing comparisons is but natural. Last week, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh hit the theatres. The movie has been a hit at the box office and already entered the 100-crore-club. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverkonda and Shalini Pandey. Deverkonda, who had received much appreciation for his movie, was excited about its Hindi remake.

And now that the movie has made him proud, probably, he made a sweet gesture on his part too. Kabir Singh, which stars Kiara Advani as the female lead had shared on her social media a bouquet of white lilies and a note send by Deverkonda. The note reads, “Kiara… Congratulations for KS”, short for Kabir Singh. The note further reads, “Enjoy the success. Sending you my best, & also some of my clothes. That sounds wrong- ‘clothes from my line.’ J”

On the comparisons, he was quoted as “My dear friend Sandeep, who directed me in Arjun Reddy, is now done with his Hindi remake, and I can't wait to see how it has turned out. Knowing Sandeep, he has probably altered the original script - amazing as it was - to begin on an exciting, new note.”

Apparently, the actor has his own clothing brand titled Rowdy Club. A website named Rowdyclub.in allows people to shop apparels from his brand.

Before the movie had released, he had also sent Shahid good wishes and wanted it to be a hit. He had said, “I've known Shahid to be a good actor since Ishq Vishq and I'm sure he's done an exceptional job in Kabir Singh too. I want the film to be a massive blockbuster.”