Arm Aadmi Parties: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt look much in love

Love is in the air for our Bollywood celebs. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently painted the town red with their love when stepped out of the airport hand in hand and shared a kiss while bidding goodbye. Meanwhile, we have come across a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wherein they seem to be head-over-heels in love with each other.

Ranbir and Alia make a great pair and there’s no doubt about it. The two have also been quite vocal about their relationship. But well, let us tell you that this is not a very recent picture. Reportedly, this photo was clicked during the birthday bash of makeup artist Puneet B Saini. If we scroll through Puneet’s Instagram feed, then we would know that Alia had sent gifts to her on her birthday last year somewhere in mid-July and the makeup artist had thanked the actress on the social media.

Alia and Ranbir were shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria. They were accompanied by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who plays a pivotal role in the film. Alia’s Instagram is filled with beautiful pictures of hers with picturesque view of Bulgaria as the backdrop. And these pictures are clicked by none other than her bae Ranbir.

Looking at their budding relationship, we won’t be surprised if we hear the wedding bells soon.