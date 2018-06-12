Arm-in-Arm! Nick Jonas takes Priyanka Chopra to his cousin's wedding

Looks like things are really heating up and getting serious between our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple who hasn’t yet confessed their love publically are being clicked back-to-back and are making their rumoured ishq quite obvious. From pictures of the two cosying up on a yacht to getting papped at the New York airport, the couple has dropped quite a few hints over the alleged love saga.

And now, going by the latest pictures, the couple has made it clear that there is definitely a lot of love blooming between the two. For the unaware, the ‘Jealous’ singer took the ‘Quantico’ star to his cousin, Rachel Tamburelli's, wedding over the weekend. The couple attended the celebration held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday. Both PeeCee and Nick looked classy, as Chopra was seen wearing a chartreuse dress for the special occasion while Jonas wore a navy blue suit and white sneakers.

Have a look at their pictures below:

With this what should we confirm? Has the couple taken a step ahead in their relationship, as now even the family seems to be involved? The couple’s joint appearance at Tamburelli’s wedding hints that family has no issues with the young lad dating our desi star.

Exciting much!