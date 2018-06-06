Armaan Kohli is absconding after Neeru Randhawa presses physical assault charges against him

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Armaan Kohli is absconding after his girlfriend and live-in partner, Neeru Randhawa filed a case of physical assault against him. According to a report in India Forums, Armaan has switched off his phone and he is not to be found at his home in Mumbai. The police is currently on a lookout as they are investigating the matter.

For the uninitiated, Neeru, who is a stylist by profession met Armaan through a common friend few years back. They started dating in 2015 and soon started living together. However, they kept getting into a lot of arguments. But the recent one got so worse that Armaan ended up hitting her head against the floor. Neeru has suffered head injuries and has been hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

She spoke to Bombay Times from the hospital as she recounted the horror that unfolded. “The argument started on a frivolous matter. I manage Armaan’s villa in Goa, which is often rented out, and had made a booking for a client. However, the client had made the payment to the villa staff and when Armaan asked me about the money, I told him that I will ask the staff to transfer it. Suddenly, he started verbally abusing me. Before I realised what was happening, he caught me by my hair and banged my head against the floor. I begged him to allow me to go to the hospital, promising that I wouldn’t approach the police. The wound was so deep that I had to undergo a surgery. The doctor told me that the scar would be visible even after the surgery, as the assault has damaged my skin tissues. Armaan has been sending me text messages since Sunday, asking me to come back home, and he is even promising to marry me right away, but I have had enough,” she was quoted.

A case has been registered against Armaan under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code