Divya Ramnani June 13 2019, 9.32 am June 13 2019, 9.32 am

After carving a niche for himself in the music industry, the super-talented AR Rahman is all set to add some more feathers in his already occupied cap. It was in the year 2017 that the Oscar-winning musician made his debut as a director with Le Musk starring Nora Arnezedar, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan. Now, AR Rahman’s next marks his debut as a writer and a producer. The film titled 99 Songs is a romantic musical and introduces Ehan Bhat in the lead role. Recently, AR Rahman took to his Instagram and gave us a sneak peek into the musical preparations for 99 Songs.

In a video shared by the music maestro, we could see the talented Armaan Malik recording a romantic number in a studio. An excited Armaan Malik seemed to be on cloud nine for working with Rahman, as he replied under the post by writing, “Someone please pinch me, seriously did not expect something like this and that too at this hour! Thank you Rahman sir for believing in my voice I’m sure all the fans would now love to hear the full song after this snippet you’ve shared here! #CantWait”

Have a look at the video of Armaan Malik shared by AR Rahman here:

Shreya Ghoshal, too, has lent her voice for this AR Rahman musical. Taking to his Instagram, Rahman shared a glimpse of the Tamil version of 99 Songs’ lullaby, which was recorded by Shreya.

Check out the post shared by AR Rahman here:

