Army Day: Sidharth Malhotra shares a heart touching tribute to his grandfather, who served in the Indian Army

Every year January 15 is celebrated as the Indian Army Day as a sign of veneration to our brave soldiers, who are ready to take bullets for the safety of our motherland. The armed forces celebrate this day to commemorate the change of guard from the last British commander of the Indian Army, General Francis Butcher, to Field Marshal K M Cariappa. The year 2019 marked the 71st anniversary of this patriotic movement.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and shared an emotional post for his grandfather who served as an Indian Army officer. In his post, the actor thanked his late grandfather for inculcating him with the most important human etiquette like sacrifice, courage and discipline. Apart from him, many celebrities from across various fields paid their homage to our soldiers and thanked them for their valuable sacrifices. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and President, Ram Nath Kovind too extended greetings to the soldiers Also, Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar and many more paid their heartfelt tributes.

सेना दिवस के अवसर पर हमारे जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी देशवासियों को अपने सैनिकों के दृढ़ संकल्प एवं समर्पण पर गर्व है। मैं उनके अदम्य साहस एवं वीरता को प्रणाम करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2019

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2019

Climate changes, enemy changes, place changes, protecting the country never changes. Salute to the extraordinary men who have laid down their life for us in the line of defence and to those who are deployed to defend our motherland.#ArmyDay Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/OsJVMt4mjA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

Wishing all the men & women in uniform who have dedicated their lives for our nation & it’s safety a very happy #ArmyDay. Saluting the real heroes of India! 🇮🇳 🙏#NationFirst Jai Hind @adgpi pic.twitter.com/qWdA5QJ0xX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 15, 2019

My utmost respect to all the soldiers and their families.. No words will be enough to express how thankful we are for the sacrifices and everything that you do for us 🙏 #ArmyDay — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 15, 2019

On #ArmyDay I remember my brave war hero father Colonel VK Jaitly, SM, 71 war hero 3 wound medals, commander elite of the man eating forces of #KumaonRegt Pappy You showed me what the real fights are that are worth fighting, and my future is definitely worth it,😢Miss you always pic.twitter.com/2Y112p6uG5 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) January 15, 2019

There is nothing but gratitude to the men and women in uniform, the veterans and their families who have kept our nation safe and have put the country before themselves. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏🏻 #ArmyDay — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 15, 2019

Playing a soldier is tough and being one is even tougher! ​On this #ArmyDay, my tribute to the Indian Army jawans for their selfless sacrifice & service. I salute you all with respect & gratitude 🙏🏼 #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/t74L4Nd9YV — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 15, 2019

Happy Army Day. Such a perfect start to 2019, isn’t it?