Army Day: Sidharth Malhotra shares a heart touching tribute to his grandfather, who served in the Indian Army

Every year January 15 is celebrated as the Indian Army Day as a sign of veneration to our brave soldiers, who are ready to take bullets for the safety of our motherland. The armed forces celebrate this day to commemorate the change of guard from the last British commander of the Indian Army, General Francis Butcher, to Field Marshal K M Cariappa. The year 2019 marked the 71st anniversary of this patriotic movement.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and shared an emotional post for his grandfather who served as an Indian Army officer. In his post, the actor thanked his late grandfather for inculcating him with the most important human etiquette like sacrifice, courage and discipline. Apart from him, many celebrities from across various fields paid their homage to our soldiers and thanked them for their valuable sacrifices. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and President, Ram Nath Kovind too extended greetings to the soldiers Also, Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar and many more paid their heartfelt tributes.
It’s Indian Army Day. This is my Nanaji. LT Col Dharamveer Prasad. He was a freedom fighter and then a surgeon in the Indian army post independence. He fought all the wars till 1971 and even took a bullet in the leg in one. I miss him, he passed away in 2007. In these times of global jingoism, I miss his quiet dignity, his peaceful strength and his commitment to the cause of humanity. Love you Nana Ji 💕🙏😇
#indianarmyday 🇮🇳🙏🏻 Dream 80/150 Spend at least one day, every six months with Indian Armed Forces and try to learn from the mindset of the Heroes and serve them with due respect ✊ in any way possible. #indianarmyday 🙏🏻🙏🏻♾ @indianairforce @indiannavy @indianarmy.adgpi @bsf_india @indian_paramilitary_forces 🇮🇳 🎖️🙏🏻❤️💫 🎥 #theproteam @rud3dud3 @kushalz #livingourdreams #lovingourdreams 🦋🌪➰
Salute to all the men and women who do so much for us.#ArmyDay
Happy Army Day. Such a perfect start to 2019, isn’t it?